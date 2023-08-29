The US video game market is growing, but there’s one part of it that isn’t improving: the video side subscription services, such as PS Plus and Game Pass. Gamesindustry.biz reported data from Circana (ex-NPD) and indicated how after 2020 and 2021 growth the results have stabilized.
It is explained that between 2020 and 2021 global audiences have had more time (also due to COVID) and there have been various industry factors that have made subscription services very attractive, first of all the various delays of top games and new offers introduced by Microsoft and Sony.
Subsequently, however, the market stabilized. According to the proposed analysis, the “blame” can be attributed to factors such as a certain audience fatigue with subscription services, the economic crisis, the lack of adoption of the cloud (according to many the best tool for reaching new audiences), and a continued release of high-end games not included in the services.
The exact words of Gamesindustry.biz
“One area that has performed particularly well in 2020 and 2021 is season tickets. The new service offeringsa limited number of new releases due to delays, and a consumer base with plenty of time on their hands led to double-digit percentage growth for subscription spend at the start of the decade.”
“Recently, however, subscription spending has stabilized. US consumer spending on video game subscription services has hovered around $400 million a month, having first reached this level in November 2021. ‘Subscription fatigue’, tighter cash for discretionary spending due to rising food and gasoline prices, slow mass-market adoption of cloud gaming, and a strong slate of new premium publications may be contributing factors to the slowdown.”
Speaking of subscriptions, we point out that the first PS Plus Essential game of September 2023 was unveiled by the leaker billbil-kun.
