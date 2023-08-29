The US video game market is growing, but there’s one part of it that isn’t improving: the video side subscription services, such as PS Plus and Game Pass. Gamesindustry.biz reported data from Circana (ex-NPD) and indicated how after 2020 and 2021 growth the results have stabilized.

It is explained that between 2020 and 2021 global audiences have had more time (also due to COVID) and there have been various industry factors that have made subscription services very attractive, first of all the various delays of top games and new offers introduced by Microsoft and Sony.

Subsequently, however, the market stabilized. According to the proposed analysis, the “blame” can be attributed to factors such as a certain audience fatigue with subscription services, the economic crisis, the lack of adoption of the cloud (according to many the best tool for reaching new audiences), and a continued release of high-end games not included in the services.