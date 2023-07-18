Like every month, Sony will introduce new games within the subscription PS Plus Extra/Premium, but at the same time is preparing to remove some of them. As reported by PlayStation Game Size, the titles that will be removed on August 15, 2023 I am:
- Borderlands 3
- Nidhogg
- DCL Game
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Grips
- The Crew 2
- 8-Bit Armies
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
Games removed from PS Plus in August and newly added ones
Between major names in removal there are certainly Borderlands 3 and the first chapters of Yakuza. Considering that we are talking about massive games, it is unlikely that many players will be able to start one of these titles now and finish it in time for August 15th. However, it could be an opportunity to try them and then buy them, continuing your adventures without haste.
As mentioned, however, in the meantime they have arrived new games for PS Plus Extra and Premiumthat is to say
- It Takes Two | PS4, PS5 – Extras
- Sniper Elite 5 | PS4, PS5 – Extras
- Snowrunners | PS4, PS5 – Extras
- World War Z | PS4, PS5 – Extras
- The Ascent | PS4, PS5 – Extras
- Undertale | PS4 – Extras
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | PS4 – Extras
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4 – Extras
- Dysmantle | PS4, PS5 – Extras
- Circus Electric | PS4 – Extras
- Dynasty Warriors 9 | PS4 – Extras
- Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4 – Extras
- My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure | PS4, PS5 – Extras
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | PS4, PS5 – Extras
- Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4 – Extras
- Gravity Crash Portable | PS4, PS5 – Premium
- Twisted Metal | PS4, PS5 – Premium
- Twisted Metal 2 | PS4, PS5 – Premium
Finally, let’s not forget the July 2023 games for PS4 and PS5 that are already available.
