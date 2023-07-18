Like every month, Sony will introduce new games within the subscription PS Plus Extra/Premium , but at the same time is preparing to remove some of them. As reported by PlayStation Game Size, the titles that will be removed on August 15, 2023 I am:

Games removed from PS Plus in August and newly added ones

Between major names in removal there are certainly Borderlands 3 and the first chapters of Yakuza. Considering that we are talking about massive games, it is unlikely that many players will be able to start one of these titles now and finish it in time for August 15th. However, it could be an opportunity to try them and then buy them, continuing your adventures without haste.

As mentioned, however, in the meantime they have arrived new games for PS Plus Extra and Premiumthat is to say

It Takes Two | PS4, PS5 – Extras

Sniper Elite 5 | PS4, PS5 – Extras

Snowrunners | PS4, PS5 – Extras

World War Z | PS4, PS5 – Extras

The Ascent | PS4, PS5 – Extras

Undertale | PS4 – Extras

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated | PS4 – Extras

Melty Blood: Type Lumina | PS4 – Extras

Dysmantle | PS4, PS5 – Extras

Circus Electric | PS4 – Extras

Dynasty Warriors 9 | PS4 – Extras

Samurai Warriors 5 | PS4 – Extras

My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure | PS4, PS5 – Extras

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R | PS4, PS5 – Extras

Monster Jam Steel Titans | PS4 – Extras

Gravity Crash Portable | PS4, PS5 – Premium

Twisted Metal | PS4, PS5 – Premium

Twisted Metal 2 | PS4, PS5 – Premium

