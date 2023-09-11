PS Plus is not in its best moment due to the many criticisms it received after the price increase, but Sony has room to improve its position this week. PlayStation will indeed announce the new games that will be available via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premiumfor the month of September 2023 on PS4 and PS5.

Precisely, the date scheduled for the announcement is Wednesday 13 September 2023. The announcement of the PS Plus Extra and Premium games should arrive at 5.30pm (Italian time zone), assuming that Sony does not suddenly decide to change its plans.

As a rule, PS Plus Extra and Premium PS4 and PS5 games are returned available the following Tuesday, i.e. in this case 19 September 2023. We also remind you that PS Plus Essential games are already available.