We are again in the news zone for PS Plus, in particular regarding the upper tiers of the Sony subscription service: in all likelihood, PlayStation will announce the new ones games which will be available via PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium on PS4 and PS5 for the month of October 2023 this week.

If all goes according to established standards, the announcement date is Wednesday 11 October 2023, more or less around 5.30 pm according to Italian time. The announcement of the PS Plus Extra and Premium games should therefore arrive this afternoon, provided that there are no possible changes in plans by the company.

Always according to the normal modus operandi, the PS4 and PS5 games of PS Plus Extra and Premium should then become available the following Tuesday, or in this case October 17, 2023, thus livening up the middle of the month for all subscribers to the higher tiers of PlayStation Plus.