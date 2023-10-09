The well-known leaker billbil-kun has revealed what the games should be PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium October 2023 for PS4 and PlayStation 5 players. The list includes:
- Gotham Knights
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut
- Far: Changing Tides
- Gungrave GORE
- Elite Dangerous
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Alien Isolation
As always, remember that this is a leak, not official information. billbil-kun however, he is a well-known leaker who has been sharing correct information about PS Plus and other services for years. We can therefore assume that in this case too he is right. However, the definitive confirmation will arrive on October 11, 2023 at 5.30 pm, the moment of Sony’s announcement.
We also remember that the one indicated by the leaker it is only a partial list. This isn’t all the games, which should be around twenty according to billbil-kun.
The Last of Us Part 2 and Hogwarts Legacy, also those in the PS Plus?
As we have already reported, a rumor is circulating – based on an image that supposedly comes from the PS Store – according to which Hogwarts Legacy and The Last of Us Part 2 are coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium.
Billbil-kun states that though The Last of Us Part II will not be part of the list of PS Plus Extra and Premium games in October 2023. However, he does not share comments on Hogwarts Legacy, which still seems an unlikely option given the enormous success of the game and the fact that it came out this year.
