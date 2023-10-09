The well-known leaker billbil-kun has revealed what the games should be PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium October 2023 for PS4 and PlayStation 5 players. The list includes:

Gotham Knights

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Disco Elysium The Final Cut

Far: Changing Tides

Gungrave GORE

Elite Dangerous

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Alien Isolation

As always, remember that this is a leak, not official information. billbil-kun however, he is a well-known leaker who has been sharing correct information about PS Plus and other services for years. We can therefore assume that in this case too he is right. However, the definitive confirmation will arrive on October 11, 2023 at 5.30 pm, the moment of Sony’s announcement.

We also remember that the one indicated by the leaker it is only a partial list. This isn’t all the games, which should be around twenty according to billbil-kun.