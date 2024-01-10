New month, new update of PS Plus Extra and Premium. The second and third tiers of PlayStation's subscription for PS5 and PS4 players are ready to welcome new games. Sony has in fact revealed which titles will be added to the catalogue on January 16, 2024.

We remind you that PS Plus Extra and Premium games are available as long as they are part of the catalogue. Games are accessible for a limited period of time (usually several months, at least) and once they have been removed they can no longer be started, even if you are still a subscriber and if you have the games installed on your console.