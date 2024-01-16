Today is January 16, 2024 and that means they will be available from today new games included with your subscription PS Plus Extra and Premiumfor PlayStation 4 and PS5.
There january 2024 game list for PS Plus Extra and Premium includes:
- (Extra) – Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition | PS4, PS5
- (Extras) – Resident Evil 2 | PS4, PS5
- (Extra) – Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PS5
- (Extras) – LEGO City Undercover | PS4
- (Extras) – Just Cause 3 | PS4
- (Extra) – Session: Skate Sim | PS4, PS5
- (Extra) – Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PS4
- (Extra) – Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong | PS4, PS5
- (Extra) – Surviving the Aftermath | PS4
- (Premium) – Rally Cross | PS4, PS5
- (Premium) – Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace | PS4, PS5
- (Premium) – Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection | PS4
- (Premium) – Legend of Mana | PS4
- (Premium) – Secret of Mana | PS4
#Extra #Premium #January #games #PS5 #PS4 #today
Leave a Reply