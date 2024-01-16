Today is January 16, 2024 and that means they will be available from today new games included with your subscription PS Plus Extra and Premium for PlayStation 4 and PS5.

How to use PS Plus Extra and Premium games

We remind you that PS Plus Extra and Premium games are available as long as they are present in the catalogue. They typically remain within the subscription service for several months, at least, but once removed they can no longer be started, even if the game has been downloaded and installed on your console.

Subscribers PS Plus PremiumFurthermore, they can use the cloud to stream part of the catalogue. Streaming games requires at least a 5 Mbps connection, but a higher speed is recommended for a better experience.

Finally, we remind you that the January 2024 PS Plus Essential games are also available on PS5 and PS4.