We are now close to the middle of the month, which means the announcement of the new ones PS5 and PS4 games coming soon to the catalogue PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium to December 2023 is now upon us and, although there are no official timings, it is really easy to predict the date and time of the reveal by Sony.

In fact, for years the Japanese company has adopted a rather rigid schedule regarding announcements relating to its flagship digital service. Specifically, for PS Plus Extra and Premium the new games are announced on the Wednesday afternoon following the publication of the “free” games of the Essential tier. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the date to be marked on the calendar is tomorrow, Wednesday 13 December 2023, at 5.30 pm Italian time.