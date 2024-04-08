Sony is always rather rigid when it comes to PlayStation Plus programming, with the reveal of the new titles for subscribers to the Extra and Premium tiers which, barring unforeseen circumstances, always takes place on the Wednesday following the publication of the monthly free games of the Essential tier. In short, the date to mark on the calendar is that of Wednesday 10 April, at 5.30 pm Italian time .

We're approaching the middle of the month, which means Sony will soon unveil the i new PS4 and PS5 games which will become part of the catalog reserved for subscribers of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium to April . Here's when the announcement will take place.

Here are the games already confirmed

A shot from Dave the Diver, one of the two games already confirmed coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers

If the timing of the announcement is respected, the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium PS4 and PS5 games will be made available to subscribers starting from the morning of the following Tuesday, i.e. April 16.

In recent days, Sony has already revealed two of the upcoming titles and they are really very interesting. The first is the acclaimed indie Dave the Diver, which will enter the catalog of the Extra tier at the launch of the PS4 and PS5 versions, also set for April 16th. Similar speech for the promising metroidvania Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, which at launch, set for April 23, will also be available for subscribers to the Sony service.

In the meantime, if you haven't already done so, you can redeem and add April's PlayStation Plus Essential games to your digital library which include, among others, Immortals of Aveum.