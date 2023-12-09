We remind you that PS Plus Extra and Premium games cannot be added to the library, therefore once removed they will no longer be downloadable or, if they are already installed on your console, executable. Even if you continue to be a subscriber, you will no longer be able to use them. So if you’re interested in them, you’d better play them before they’re removed.

Through a report from PSXBrasil bounced on ResetEra, we have the opportunity to find out what the games that will be removed from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium to January 2024 . The list is as follows:

Games to prioritize

Nothing bad is going to happen in this scene from It Takes Two, don’t worry

All the games on this list are interesting and, in choose which ones to prioritize, a lot depends on taste. We definitely suggest everyone take advantage of the opportunity to play It Takes Two, the incredible cooperative platform and puzzle game. Remember that it is not necessary for the second player to have a copy of the game: if only you are subscribers, you can invite a friend who will only have to download a trial version to be able to play with you.

If you prefer to play alone, Devil May Cry 5 could be a good choice, especially if you’re curious about action games but fear you’re not good enough. As long as the game is on the service, you can give it a try at no additional cost. Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition is also a great game, but it may be a little too long and you may not finish it in time before removal. If you want something shortthen, you can opt for JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time and OMNO.