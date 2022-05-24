PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe now available in Asia allowing users to access a large assortment of PS5 and PS4 titles included in the Extra and PS1, PSP and PS2 classics with Deluxe (the equivalent of our Premium for non-streaming countries). However many users have shown some dissatisfaction and claim that the catalog is less rich than Sony promisedwith some even accusing the company of having “cheated” in the countscalculating the same game several times if there are multiple editions (PS4 and PS5), localizations and versions.

The first discontent began this morning when Sony launched the new subscriptions and shared the full list of games available in the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Asia catalog on the PlayStation Blog. A shorter list than expected and a far cry from Extra’s 400 PS4 and PS5 titles and the hundreds of PS1, PS2 and PSP Premium tier titles promised initially. Which obviously did not go unnoticed by Asian users who expressed their disappointment on social networks.

In particular, among the various complaints there are those who accuse Sony of having been not very transparent on the actual number of games included in the Extra and Premium and of having cheated in the counts, calculating the same games several times based on available versions, editions and localizations.

Indeed, by visiting the page with the list of PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe titles on Sony’s Asian site, it is possible to see how many games are counted several times if they are available on both PS4 and PS5, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The same goes for classic games like Ape Escape for PS1, which are counted twice, once for the PS4 version and the other for the PS5.

That said, the accusations made by users are perhaps a bit premature. First the official PlayStation site states that the Extra and Deluxe line-up is solo provisional and more titles will be added:

“These games are now available to play as part of the PlayStation Plus Asia launch. More titles will be added soon, along with lists of catalog games available in each country / region with the launch of PlayStation Plus“.

Secondly, are we really sure that Sony has promised 400 games with Extras and over 300 classics with Premium? In the post of the PlayStation Blog (both the Italian and the US one) in fact we talk about “up to 400 games” for PS5 and PS4 and “up to 340 additional games” PS3, PS1, PS2 and PSP. That “until” in this sense it makes all the difference in the world, although at the moment we are very far from these figures.

In short, before taking stock it will be necessary to wait for the launch of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium / Deluxe in the rest of the world and for the complete line-up of included titles to be announced.