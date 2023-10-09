PS Plus has increased in price, and all PlayStation users hope that this increase is justified by a greater quality of the titles introduced in the Extra catalogue.

A leak that is circulating insistently brings us back to what should be the next games to arrive in this catalogue: some are really recent.

According to reports PushSquarethe leak would have named 8 games which, during the month of October, should arrive on the collection exclusively for Extra subscribers. Here are what the selected titles should be:

Gotham Knights

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

FAR: Changing Tides

Gungrave GORE

Elite Dangerous

Dead Island Definittheve Edition

Alien: Isolation

Among these, Dead Island Definitive Edition certainly stands out, which seems to have been put there on purpose to also allow those who have approached the saga thanks to the second chapter to discover the entire franchise Dead Island.

Also Gotham Knights it is certainly an unexpected name, given that the game arrived on PC and latest generation consoles only a few months ago. The names proposed, in general, do not excite the public: we are still far from landing on the catalogue day oneMicrosoft’s workhorse with its Game Pass.