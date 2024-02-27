The well-known leaker Billbil-kun, who has been revealing PS Plus games (and more) in advance for years, has indicated the first details on the PS Plus games PS Plus Essential coming March 2024. For the moment, the source has revealed that Sifu (Standard Edition) it will be one of the titles available to all subscribers.

It will be accessible as always starting from the first Tuesday of the month, i.e March 5, 2024. As for the other two games that should be added to Sifu in the PS Plus Essential, for now Billbil-kun says he is not yet sure.

Of course Billbil-kun is just a leaker, not an official source. Over the years he has practically never been wrong when talking about PlayStation Plus, games from the Epic Games Store, Humble Bundle Choice and more, but this does not mean that what he indicated is official. There is always the possibility that PlayStation changes plans at the last minute or that the leaker obtained incorrect information.

There official confirmation of PS Plus Essential games will happen tomorrow, February 28, 2024, at 5.30pm, so we just have to wait.