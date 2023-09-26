The known leaker billbil-kun has revealed the partial list of games via Dealabs PS Plus Essential October 2023 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Let’s talk about The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22. As always, we remind you that this is a leak and not official information.
billbil-kun is a well-known leaker who has been correctly sharing the PS Plus game list in advance for years. The official announcement is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 27 September, so we cannot confirm what has been reported for the moment, but we would be stupid for a mistake. In any case, the list is not complete, as there is still one game missing.
PS Plus Essential games of October 2023 according to the leak
The Callisto Protocol is a third-person horror action game from the creator of Dead Space. It was released in December 2022 and was received in a mixed way, with some fans highly appreciating it and others deeming it extremely inferior to Dead Space.
Farming Simulator 22 is a cultivation simulator in which we have to manage a farm by driving agricultural vehicles. Starting small we will have to accumulate money and purchase new means to achieve superior results. The game is extremely popular among fans.
Tell us, what do you think of these first two proposals?
