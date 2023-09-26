The known leaker billbil-kun has revealed the partial list of games via Dealabs PS Plus Essential October 2023 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Let’s talk about The Callisto Protocol and Farming Simulator 22. As always, we remind you that this is a leak and not official information.

billbil-kun is a well-known leaker who has been correctly sharing the PS Plus game list in advance for years. The official announcement is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday 27 September, so we cannot confirm what has been reported for the moment, but we would be stupid for a mistake. In any case, the list is not complete, as there is still one game missing.