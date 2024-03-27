PS Plus Essential: April's 'free' games for PS4 and PS5 also include a Microsoft title

Sony has finally announced i PS Plus Essential games April 2024 . As always, games for PS4 and PlayStation 5 they will be available on the first Tuesday of the month, i.e April 2 . Once claimed they will be part of your library and you can download and launch them as long as you are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Essential or higher subscription levels. Next month's “free” games are:

April's free PS Plus Essential games for PS4 and PS5

April's free PS Plus Essential games for PS4 and PS5

Immortals of Aveum is a first-person action game of the shooter genre, in which we control a warrior capable of using magic to fight, exploiting various magical elements to create combinations and powerful attacks. The game did not achieve great commercial success, although it received positive votes as you can also read in our review of Immortals of Aveum. It's the perfect time to find out in detail if it's right for you.

Minecraft Legends It's another game whose success doesn't seem huge, given that support has been discontinued. The most interesting thing, probably, is the fact that we are talking about a game produced by Microsoft and which is now arriving on a Sony PlayStation subscription service. You can read our review of Minecraft Legends here.

In the end, Skul: The Hero Slayer is a metroidvania action and platform game in which we take on the role of a skeletal warrior who wants to free his king from captivity. It is a game extremely popular with the public, released in January 2021.

What do you think of the “free” games that PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will be able to download starting April 2 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5?