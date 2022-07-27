In the new PlayStation Plus is about to get richer, with eight Yakuza which will arrive starting in August in the Sony service. Here is the complete list and related subscription level:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – August – PS Plus Essential and above

Yakuza 0 – August – PS Plus Extra / Premium

Yakuza Kiwami – August – PS Plus Extra / Premium

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – August – PS Plus Extra / Premium

Yakuza 3 Remastered – 2022 – PS Plus Premium

Yakuza 4 Remastered – 2022 – PS Plus Premium

Yakuza 5 Remastered – 2022 – PS Plus Premium

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – 2022 – PS Plus Extra / Premium

“The acclaimed Yakuza series, which incorporates the Kazuma Kiryu saga and the latest Yakuza chapter: Like A Dragon, will arrive on PlayStation Plus in 2022. Anyone who has been intrigued by Sega’s long-running series will be able to experience its distinctive mix of fights and districts. explorables, mini-games and fascinating stories starting next month.”

Source: PlayStationBlog