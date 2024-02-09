The month of February brings with it a series of news and promotions both for subscribers to PlayStation Plus both for those who are not yet registered for the flagship PS5 and PS4 service.

Sony has in fact presented a series of initiatives that are still underway and which may interest you. Let's start with Direct.PlayStation: all PS Plus subscribers until February 14th will be able to benefit from a 15% discount on the total by purchasing two or more items with a total value of at least 100 euros. Pre-order products, PlayStation Portal, Pulse Elite and Explore headphones and The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered are excluded from the promotion.

Furthermore, until February 11th, by logging in with your PSN account you will be able to subscribe to PlayStation Plus Extra for 12 months paying the same as the Essential subscription, therefore 71.99 euros, against the standard 125.99 euros. However, we would like to point out that the offer is valid only for non-subscribers.