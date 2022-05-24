Sony has started making the new one available PS Plus in the Asian region. This means that a part of the world can access new games, including those PlayStation classics. VGC ran some tests with an oriental account and came to the conclusion that the games go at 50 Hzeven in non-PAL regions.

VGC confirmed that all Sony’s first-party games for PlayStation in the “Classic” list of PS Plus Premium they are in the European version, that is the 50 Hz PAL version. This means that the games go at 25 FPS instead of 30 FPS. These checks were done through a Taiwanese account, usually an NTSC region that proposes 60Hz.

This prompts VGC to think Sony’s plan is to deliver worldwide the PAL version of classic games. Obviously for now we do not have a definitive confirmation and we do not know how the European classic catalog of the PS Plus Premium will be managed until June 23, 2022.

Below you can see a video showing an analysis of the frame rate of Ape Escape in PlayStation version played via PS5. FPS is fixed at 25.

Finally, we remind you that we have had the opportunity to see the list of PS Plus Extra and Deluxe games of the Asian market.