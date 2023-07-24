As usual, we specify that there is no precise date carved in stone, but Sony has for years now had a schematic programming regarding its flagship service, with the presentation of the free PS Plus titles which takes place, with rare exceptions, on the Wednesday afternoon before the first Tuesday of the following month. Accordingly, the official announcement is expected to take place Wednesday 26 July 2023 at 17:30 Italian .

July is now winding down, so the time has come to answer the usual question that PlayStation users ask themselves: when will the PS5 and PS4 games of the Playstation Plus Essential Of August 2023 ?

When will the August 2023 PlayStation Plus PS5 and PS4 games be available?

If this timing is respected, the free PlayStation Plus games for PS5 and PS4 will be made available to all subscribers (Essential, Extra and Premium) at no additional cost starting from the first Tuesday of next month, then theAugust 1, 2023.

Like every month, it’s really difficult to guess what the free games will be next month considering the vast catalog of productions for PS5 and PS4 between AAA games and independent productions. Several times in the past the line-up has been revealed a few days or hours in advance, usually thanks to the tips of the well-known leaker billbil-kun, so we will update you on our pages if there is any news on the matter.

In the meantime, we also take the opportunity to remind you that you still have a few days to redeem the July 2023 PlayStation Plus games, which you can add to your collection by the morning of August 1, 2023.