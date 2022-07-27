Sony announced that well eight games in the Yakuza series they will come up PS Plus in the course of 2022, starting from August 2022. Let’s talk about the following games:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon – August – PS Plus Essential and above

Yakuza 0 – August – PS Plus Extra / Premium

Yakuza Kiwami – August – PS Plus Extra / Premium

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – August – PS Plus Extra / Premium

Yakuza 3 Remastered – 2022 – PS Plus Premium

Yakuza 4 Remastered – 2022 – PS Plus Premium

Yakuza 5 Remastered – 2022 – PS Plus Premium

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – 2022 – PS Plus Extra / Premium

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the most recent chapter in the series and is one of the games announced for the PS Plus Essential of August 2022: here are the other titles.

The rest of the additions include all main chapters of the saga, which will be available for PS Plus Extra and / or Premium over the months. Sony will add them in chronological plot order, starting with Yakuza 0 officially described as follows: “The glitz, glamor and unstoppable decadence of the 1980s return to Yakuza 0. Engage in insane fights in Tokyo and Osaka starring Kazuma Kiryu. and series veteran Goro Majima. Play as Kazuma Kiryu and find out why he finds himself in a sea of ​​trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong. So put on Goro Majima’s silver-tipped shoes and explore his life. ” normal “of a cabaret club owner.”

Tell us, are you interested in these additions?