As January draws to a close, many are wondering what games will be available on Playstation Plus Essentials in February. Although PlayStation does not make the official announcement, a recent leak has revealed the catalog of titles that users of this service will be able to download at no additional cost next month.

On this occasion, billbil-kun, a famous leaker, shared the list of games that would be available on PlayStation Plus Essentials between February 7 and March 6, 2023. Here we find:

–OlliOlli World (PS5 | PS4)

–Mafia Definitive Edition (PS4)

–Evil Dead The Game (PS5 | PS4)

–Destiny 2 Beyond Light [DLC] (PS5 | PS4)

Strangely, it is mentioned that Mafia Definitive Edition could be replaced by another title in some regions. For its part, PlayStation has not revealed the official games that will come to this service. However, considering that most of these leaks are spot on, we’ll likely find a similar selection next month.

Editor’s Note:

Of this group, OlliOlli World It’s the game you should try. It is an extremely fun experience, which tests your reflexes in a series of very well-constructed levels. For their part, they should stay away from Evil Dead The Gamean asymmetric multiplayer that is not popular enough to enjoy it as it should.

Via: billbil-kun