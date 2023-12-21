PlayStation has closed the public polls and has thus decided who the winners of the prizes are PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2023. PlayStation fans cast their votes and chose a Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze award for each of the 18 categories available.
Best new character:
- Platinum: Venom | Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Astarion | Baldur's Gate 3
- Silver: Kraven | Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Bronze: Clive Rosfield | Final Fantasy XVI
Best Story:
- Platinum: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Baldur's Gate 3
- Silver: Alan Wake 2
- Bronze: Final Fantasy XVI
Best graphics:
- Platinum: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Alan Wake 2
- Silver: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Bronze: Final Fantasy XVI
Best Art Direction
- Platinum: Alan Wake 2
- Gold: Baldur's Gate 3
- Silver: Diablo IV
- Bronze: Sea of Stars
Best sound design:
- Platinum: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Alan Wake 2
- Silver: Hogwarts Legacy
- Bronze: Resident Evil 4
Soundtrack of the Year:
- Platinum: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Final Fantasy XVI
- Silver: Baldur's Gate 3
- Bronze: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Better accessibility features:
- Platinum: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Resident Evil 4
- Silver: Street Fighter 6
- Bronze: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Better use of DualSense:
- Platinum: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Hogwarts Legacy
- Silver: Alan Wake 2
- Bronze: Resident Evil 4
Best multiplayer experience:
- Platinum: Baldur's Gate 3
- Gold: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Silver: Mortal Kombat 1
- Bronze: Street Fighter 6
Best game continuously updated:
- Platinum: Fortnite
- Gold: GTA Online
- Silver: Final Fantasy XIV
- Bronze: No Man's Sky
Best expansion:
- Platinum: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Gold: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
- Silver: Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
- Bronze: Destiny 2: Lightfall
Best sports game:
- Platinum: EA Sports FC 24
- Gold: The Crew Motorfest
- Silver: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
- Bronze: NBA 2K24
Indie Game of the Year:
- Platinum: Sea of Stars
- Gold: Blasphemous 2
- Silver: Dredge
- Bronze: Humanity
PS VR2 Game of the Year:
- Platinum: Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Gold: Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Silver: Nock
- Bronze: Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
PS4 Game of the Year:
- Platinum: Hogwarts Legacy
- Gold: Resident Evil 4
- Silver: Lies of P
- Bronze: Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
PS5 Game of the Year:
- Platinum: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Gold: Baldur's Gate 3
- Silver: Final Fantasy XVI
- Bronze: Alan Wake 2
Studio of the year:
- Platinum: Insomniac Games
- Gold: Larian Studios
- Silver: CD Projekt RED
- Bronze: Square Enix
Most anticipated game of 2024 and beyond:
- Platinum: Grand Theft Auto VI
- Gold: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Silver: Marvel's Wolverine
- Bronze: Dragon's Dogma 2
The fan winner
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was certainly the game most awarded by fans, probably disappointed by the results of The Game Awards 2023. Final Fantasy 16 is also a regular visitor to the various categories, although not for the Platinum level.
It is also not surprising that GTA 6 is among the most anticipated games, together with the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Tell us, do you agree with these awards?
