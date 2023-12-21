Most anticipated game of 2024 and beyond :

See also Fire Dragon Fist Master Xiao-Mei: Japanese release set for May

See also Bayonetta 3: PlatinumGames steps in to defend Jannifer Hale

PlayStation has closed the public polls and has thus decided who the winners of the prizes are PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2023 . PlayStation fans cast their votes and chose a Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze award for each of the 18 categories available.

The fan winner

Final Fantasy XVI got some awards

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was certainly the game most awarded by fans, probably disappointed by the results of The Game Awards 2023. Final Fantasy 16 is also a regular visitor to the various categories, although not for the Platinum level.

It is also not surprising that GTA 6 is among the most anticipated games, together with the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Tell us, do you agree with these awards?