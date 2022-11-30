new episode of Atomix Podcast! Join us like every week to inform you in an entertaining and analytical way about what is happening in the video game and entertainment industry.

This week we talk about all the notes that came out again related to the purchase of Activision-Blizzard. In addition, we tell you how to participate in Christmas Anecdotes 2022. What we have been playing, we have first impressions of the new Crisis Core, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns verdict.