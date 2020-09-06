In america, Przewalski’s horse was cloned, which died about 40 years in the past. All through all the time, her gene was saved within the freezer. About this on Sunday, September 6, reported on the web site of the corporate Revive & Restore, specializing within the conservation and restoration of the genetic information of endangered animals.

The foal named Kurt, named after pathologist and geneticist Kurt Benirschke, was born in early August on the San Diego Zoo in California. Revive & Restore labored with ViaGen to revive a gene frozen in 1980.

“These had been the cages of a 1975 UK stallion delivered to the US in 1978. He lived till 1998 ”- stated the press service of the group.

American scientist, biologist Ben Novak wrote in his Twitter that that is the primary cloning of a Przewalski horse in 17 years and that it is a “scientific breakthrough”.

At present, there are about two thousand horses on the earth, born from 12 people of the Przewalski horse and rescued within the Nineties from absolute extinction. The foal Kurt turned the hope that sooner or later scientists will have the ability to restore the inhabitants of the Crimson E-book animals.

In 2018, it was reported that scientists from China had been going to clone a kitten utilizing the identical expertise that was used to recreate Dolly the sheep. This methodology was developed in 1996. The nucleus is faraway from the unfertilized egg, after which the nucleus is transplanted into it from the somatic cell, for instance, from the fibroblast (connective tissue cells) of the embryo. It took the scientists about 300 makes an attempt earlier than they had been capable of recreate a wholesome embryo of Dolly the sheep.