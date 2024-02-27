Prysmian, 1.9 billion euro order in the United Kingdom

Prysmian has finalized the contract relating to the order worth approximately 1.9 billion assigned by Eastern Green Link 2 Limitedjoint venture between Ssen Transmission And National Grid Electricity Transmission, owners of electric transmission systems in Great Britain. Within the scope of the order Prysmian will provide an important high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable system for the development of the network Eastern Green Link 2 (Egl2) which will connect Scotland and England.

“We are very proud to have the opportunity to support the development of such a strategic infrastructure for the UK by providing our cutting-edge cable technology. Once completed, the “electric superhighway” cable link will unlock the rich capacity of renewable energy of Scotland and will significantly increase the UK's capacity to provide clean energy for around two million homes in the UK,” he commented Hakan OzmenEvp Transmission BU, Prysmian.

The assignment of the order Egl2which can now be added to the order backlog of Prysmian, follows Prysmian's previous selection as exclusive “preferred bidder” in May 2023 and subsequent commitment made in June 2023 to ensure Prysmian's continued availability of capacity for the project. The new link is expected to be operational in 2029. The link Egl2 it will be crucial for the transmission of electricity between Scotland and England.