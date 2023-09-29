Prysmian wins 50Hertz’s over 1 billion euro tender

Prysmian PowerLink, part of Prysmian Groupa world leader in the energy and telecommunications cable systems sector, has been awarded new contracts with a total value of approximately €1.1 billion awarded by 50Hertz, transmission network operator in Germany. As part of 50Hertz’s tender for “long-term EPCI contracts for high voltage direct current (HVDC) cables”, Prysmian was awarded a contract for Lot 2, which includes EPCI contracts for the NOR-11-1 submarine cable project and DC31 terrestrial cable project, and for Lot 7.

These projects are part of Germany’s plan to achieve a cumulative installed capacity of offshore wind energy of 70 GW by 2045 and the transfer of energy generated in the North Sea to consumers in the eastern and southern regions of Germany. As part of Lot 2 Prysmian will be responsible for the design, production, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the two turnkey projects NOR-11-1 and DC31, for a total of approximately 1,000 km of cables.

READ ALSO: Open Fiber, Giuseppe Gola is the new CEO. CDP appoints Rosetti’s successor

With a capacity of electric transmission of 2 GW, NOR-11-1 is a 525 kV HVDC submarine cable project that will also use a buried cable along the route connecting the N-11-1 offshore wind farm to the German grid in the Heide-West area. The second project of Lot 2, DC31, is a 525 kV HVDC terrestrial cable project that will transmit electricity from the Heide-West area to Klein Rogahn.

Both systems in submarine cable And terrestrial HVDC ±525 kV will consist of two single-core copper cables with XLPE insulation plus a dedicated XLPE metallic return cable and a fiber optic cable. The submarine cables for energy transmission will be produced in the a Group’s centers of excellence Pikkala (Finland) e Happy Bow (Naples), while the submarine fiber cables will be built in Nordenham (Germany).

READ ALSO: Mediolanum, calm returns: towards the thawing of Fininvest shares

The underground power transmission cables covering both the DC31 project and the underground section of the NOR-11-1 project will be produced in France. Prysmian has also been awarded, as main supplier, Lot 7, which consists of a framework provision that allows 50Hertz to contract with Prysmian future 525 kV offshore and/or onshore projects with a cable core volume of up to 2,700 km in a predefined time. Prysmian will use its fleet of state-of-the-art cable vessels for offshore installation activities which will include laying and burying cables.

“We are pleased to collaborate and strengthen our partnership with 50Hertz on these important projects and to contribute to the German Energiewende with our solutions and experience, supporting the growth of green energy use in Germany and around the world,” he commented Hakan OzmenEVP Projects BU of Prysmian Group.

READ ALSO: Esselunga, revenues are growing: skyrocketing profits for “fishing people”

“This long-term order consolidates Prysmian’s relationship with 50Hertz and confirms the Group’s commitment to supporting its customers throughout the life of the cable systems” he declared Detlev WaimannChief Commercial Officer of Prysmian Power Link, Prysmian Group.

Subscribe to the newsletter

