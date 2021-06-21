Prysmian continues to run in Piazza Affari (+ 1.96%) after that SOO Green Hvdc Link has chosen the Italian company as its preferred supplier of high voltage direct current cable systems (HVDC – High Voltage Direct Current) for a unique project of its kind: the transmission of energy by land along existing railway lines.

Conceived as the first connection of a national clean energy network, the 2,100 MW interregional project will connect two of the largest US energy markets. By connecting Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO), which serves the central area of ​​the United States, e PJM Interconnection in the eastern area, SOO Green will supply large quantities of low-cost renewable energy in various urban centers, from Chicago to the mid-Atlantic region.

As part of the order worth approximately 900 million dollars, Prysmian will in detail supply state-of-the-art high-voltage 525 kV direct current cables for reliably and efficiently transmit renewable energy to over 1.2 million households. This is an important order as it represents the first important order in the US, comment the experts of Equita Sim, which underline how this contract represents further confirmation of Prysmian`s exposure to the energy transition and increases the visibility of the business Project.

“There pipeline of the projects remains interesting, and we expect further assignments in the coming months “, concludes Equita. Positive comments from the experts of Intesa Sanpaolo. In fact, analysts judge this order as particularly relevant for the company, not only for its size, but also for the future positioning of the company in the Energy Project segment in the US.

Finally, Intesa-Sanpaolo expects Prysmian to evaluate the creation of a new plant in the United States. Judgement Add confirmed. Mediobanca Securities for its part, it confirms an outperform and tp rating of 31 euros. According to experts, the project increases visibility for the division Energy Project beyond 2022. Akros Bank finally it remains buy, judging the news very positively and not yet taken for granted.