Prysmian has been awarded a contract worth a total of 140 million awarded by the Turkish utility Teias to design, supply, install and test two high voltage submarine cable links for power transmission. The first will connect Europe and Asia, while the second will cross the Gulf of Izmit in Asia. Both projects are expected to be completed by 2023.

Submarine cables for energy transmission between Europe and Asia

These projects will complement the other interconnections developed by Prysmian for Teias in the past (Dardanelles II and Dardanelles I). “It is an honor to contribute to projects of this magnitude. These orders confirm our undisputed leadership in the submarine cable sector, positioning us as the ideal partner for the realization of complex ‘turnkey’ projects”, said Hakan Ozmen, manager of Prysmian Group. The submarine cables will be produced in the Prysmian center in Pikkala (Finland), while the land cables will be manufactured at the Gron plant (France).