Roberto Pruzzo, ex viola, spoke about Arthur Cabral and the season finale that awaits Fiorentina between the cups and the league

The former purple Roberto Pruzzoto the microphones of Lady Radiotalked about the growth of Cabral and much more on Fiorentina: “The Brazilian is doing his thing, nothing exceptional. The qualities that are recognized in him are emerging and Fiorentina can benefit from them. In the league the numbers are still limited, while in the cups, with those opponents, the tally of goals has obviously increased”.

On the moment of the team — "Fiorentina is experiencing a very favorable moment. The players are happy to take the field, but they also accept the bench because the team is winning. I think the match against the Poles will be a fundamental crossroads of the season. Should it go well, Fiorentina will be able make choices towards the cups. Conference? To be won and left there, because Fiorentina must have higher objectives and play in the most important cups".

April 6, 2023 (change April 6, 2023 | 18:21)

