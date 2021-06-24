Moto3 experienced a whirlwind of the market on the eve of the Dutch Grand Prix. The man at the center of it all is Filip Salac, who immediately after obtaining his first pole position last Saturday at Sachsenring, changes his shirt.

The Czech driver has in fact left the Snipers Team to return to Carxpert PrustelGP, the team that had launched him on the world championship stage in 2019. But above all there is an important emotional aspect linked to this story, because Salac will take the vacant seat. the disappearance of Jason Dupasquier, of whom Filip was a great friend.

A few days after the Swiss disappeared, in fact, Salac got the number 50 tattooed and placed the Ja50n logo on his suit. Even this aspect could therefore have weighed in his choice, with the new adventure that will start after the summer break, and therefore from the Styrian Grand Prix.

“I would like to thank Florian and all PrüstelGP for giving me this chance after the Snipers team and I decided to go our separate ways. I am very happy because the team has proven to be strong this year and I will be working with people I already know since 2019. . I am confident to have a quick adaptation with KTM and I am looking forward to starting this new adventure in Austria. I will do my best for Jason, “said Salac.

The team of the Cecchini family therefore found itself having to run for cover, but it was not found unprepared. Starting from this weekend, in fact, it will be at the start with an all-Italian line-up: alongside Andrea Migno comes Alberto Surra, a member of the VR46 Riders Academy, who had made his debut in the World Championship as a wild card during the race. of Mugello and which therefore increases the number of Italian drivers on the track.

“I am very happy with this opportunity that Team Snipers gave me, I am very excited because I have never left the Italian territory except with the tests of the 600 made with VR46 Academy. I hope to live this dream of mine as best I can. Thank you everyone: Mirko, the Snipers and the Academy for this chance, “said Surra.