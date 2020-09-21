Christian Prudhomme celebrated the fact that the Tour de France ended this Sunday in Paris despite the doubts about the race on August 29 at the Nice start.

Prudhomme, who was absent during the second week of the race after testing positive for coronavirus, celebrated the fact that the race ended without problems. “Every year journalists ask me if I am relieved by the end of the Tour. This year the answer is yes. It is a victory to have arrived in Paris. We were afraid in the hours before leaving Nice, since two positives could cause the exit of a team. That fear is what made us go all the way. The teams tightened the measures even more. The measures were in everyone’s head, “Prudhomme told AFP.

Despite the criticism of the first stage for the crashes, the Tour director celebrated the response of the fans during the race. “The previous days I didn’t have any questions from French journalists about the race. Then it was the rain and the slippery road. Other days Alaphilippe’s triumph, the yellow jersey, the landscapes, the fans with 90% of the people wearing a mask … There were fewer people than July but I was surprised by the response of the public on the roads and with the decorated villages. “

Prudhomme also regretted that the French riders did not shine in the general classification, while celebrating the beautiful fight for the green jersey between Sam Bennett and Peter Sagan. “As for the performance of the French cyclists, we dreamed of Nice for a while, but the falls played an important role. Thibaut Pinot has managed to reach Paris, but with the fall he lost all his options. I was also surprised that Romain Bardet, Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal could not be in the fight. Also, thanks to Peter Sagan, Sam Bennett and their teams, the fight for the green jersey has been the best in many years.

The Tour director also analyzed the surprises that the route had in store for him and revealed possible changes in future editions. “As for the stages, the Lavaur, Lyon and Champagnole days were great. It is difficult to draw conclusions. We must make sure reduce the mileage of the flat stages and, in the long stages, put a very hard finish “.