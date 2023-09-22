Budget Law, interview with the president of the Finance Commission of the Chamber, Marco Osnato of Fratelli d’Italia





“The Budget Law will certainly be characterized by prudence. Today’s data provided by Istat confirm that the Meloni government’s action has brought the deficit down substantially, minus 8% in line with forecasts and with what was agreed with European structures”. He states it ad Affaritaliani.it the chairman of the House Finance Committee, Marco Osnato of Brothers of Italy. “Unfortunately, almost all the savings are nullified by the damage caused by the Superbonus of the Conte II government and by the heavy data on the public coffers. A prudent budget that will not fail to give support to businesses, workers with the further cut in the tax wedge, the tax relief on thirteenth wages and productivity bonuses and overtime within a certain quota. And above all we will help families in difficulty also with bonuses that will be confirmed on the cost of energy”.

“As Brothers of Italy, the priority is to keep businesses connected to the economic recovery which unfortunately has suffered a slowdown due to the current crisis Germany and we know how closely our manufacturing sector is linked to the German one. We must maintain the competitiveness of Italian companies. Then there is the protection of families on an economic level and certainly the issue of public health which will absolutely not be defunded as the oppositions who only spread misinformation say. 2 billion and 250 million were expected for this year but we plan to increase this figure”, explains Osnato.

In the end Italy will approve the Mes to have a softer attitude from Brussels on the maneuver? “The position on the ESM is always the same, we don’t like it and it’s not useful, not so much and not only to Italy but to the European peoples. The ESM, however, is part of a broader discussion which concerns the reform of the Stability Pact, for which we ask that investments be excluded, and of the European banking system”.

There flat tax for everyone, including employees, is there still an objective to be achieved by the end of the legislature? “Yes, it is an objective of the legislature. It is now present for many VAT numbers and self-employed people with excellent results and we hope to extend the flat tax as much as possible by the end of the legislature”, concludes Osnato.

Subscribe to the newsletter

