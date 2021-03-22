Radicalism Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires authorities were elected this Sunday in internal elections. After 22, there was an advantage of Maximiliano Abad in the Province of Buenos Aires, while the sector of Martín Lousteau and Emiliano Yacobitti swept the Federal Capital. There was very measured festivities and general praise to participation.

Around 23 on Sunday, Abad claimed the triumph in Buenos Aires territory. “There is a irreversible trend that gives us a triumph“, He said to Clarín the candidate of “Adelante Buenos Aires”. “We want a radical president and governor,” he added. His rival, Gustavo Posse, kept on considering a technical tie scenario.

“For me radicalism won and Together for Change“, Lousteau said in dialogue with All News, after 9 pm, when referring to the general development of the internal elections of the UCR.

He specified: “In the City it is probable that those of us who want this course of radicalism we have left 90% to 10%. There is a lot of desire for radicalism to take on another dimension, to give other discussions. “

The Buenos Aires UCR elected nine representatives per commune (130 in total), including a communal party president, plus eight conventional representatives who will vote in a plenary session to the next party president in the district.

.More than 22 thousand members (20% of the register) voted this Sunday to define authorities in the Buenos Aires UCR. In the background fight, Enrique Nosiglia He won the duel against Daniel “el Tano” Angelici. It is precisely the sector that they lead Martín Lousteau and Emiliano Yacobitti with the support of “Coti” Nosiglia.

Today we discussed the future of the UCR and achieved a record participation in the elections of @UCRCapital. More than 30,000 members and affiliates came to support this new Radicalism. https://t.co/TvJhSOjsZC – Emiliano Yacobitti (@Yaco_Emiliano) March 21, 2021

In the Buenos Aires elections the lists “Adelante Buenos Aires” faced each other, which nominated the head of the Together for Change bloc in the La Plata Legislature, Maximiliano Abad, and “Radical Protagonism”, led by the mayor of San Isidro, Gustavo Posse, who in turn was strongly supported by Lousteau.

“Congratulations to @MaxiAbad and @EricaRevilla for this victory in the election of @UCRBuenosAires! They have defended a collective project and have defeated personalistic adventures. The UCR is on the march to have candidates for governors and President and to strengthen JxC, “Mario Negri, president of the UCR Block and the Interbloque Together for Change, tweeted at 10:16 p.m.

The Fuegian Senator Pablo Daniel Blanco -which would have spoken hours before by Abad- added: “Regardless of who won the @UCRNacional, these internal elections are strengthened thanks to the active participation of more than 100,000 members. Whoever wins leads, whoever loses accompanies. This is how life should be in a democracy. “

At 6.30 p.m., moderate, Posse posted a general congratulation to the radicals to his networks “for the great participation in these elections “:” An epic day where the UCR showed that it is the protagonist and that he is going to be a leader again. “

Half an hour before, Abad published: “Together with @EricaRevilla and @chmanes we are very happy and we want to thank you for the impressive participation we have had today. More than 100,000 affiliates came to vote, which fills us with joy and enthusiasm, and it shows that this is the moment of radicalism. “

Regardless of who won the @UCRNational These internal elections are strengthened thanks to the active participation of more than 100,000 members. He who wins leads, he who loses accompanies. This is how life should be in a democracy. pic.twitter.com/jz9zWqISQq – Pablo Daniel Blanco (@blancopabloda) March 22, 2021

Regarding the radical internal In cordoba, On Tuesday of last week, Rodrigo De Loredo had recognized the defeat against the list promoted by Mario Negri and Ramón Mestre.

Thus, the sector of the former head of Arsat, supported by Lousteau, ended the dispute based on their own calculations and determined that lost by just a thousand votes. The elections of the Cordovan UCR had been developed last Sunday, with an open end.

“In Córdoba we almost don’t have the results, but it would have been 50% to 50%. And in the Province of Buenos Aires it is likely to be the same. But 50% of Córdoba and 50% of the Province were silent, they do not have deputies, they do not have a voice within the party. These people are going out to vote to say that they want another radicalism, “completed Martín Lousteau in TN.

