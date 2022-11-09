Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Government of Mexico City, responded to the senator Ricardo Monrealwho asked him to “stop your pack”, after demanding a trial of origin for the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, and pointed out that everyone is responsible for their actions and words.

“As always, prudence and unity. I believe that the movement that we represent is too important, the people of Mexico expect a lot from us,” the president of the capital said at a press conference.

“The President is the one who has led this movement, today he is President of the Republic, I am the head of government, Monreal is a senator, Layda is the governor of Campeche, and the other compañeros and compañeras.”

On Tuesday, the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, dedicated part of his controversial program “Martes del Jaguar” to talk about Senator Monreal, whom exhibited 48 presumed properties.

In a tweet at night, the former governor of Zacatecas stated that Layda Sansores is an alleged criminal.

“He violated the judicial suspension, intervened in communications and spread recycled garbage. We will demand a declaration of origin to suppress jurisdiction. Poor Campeche, governed by hatred and impunity. Claudia, stop your pack; no more division,” he wrote on the social network.

This Wednesday, the head of government, consulted on Monreal’s expressions, warned that you always have to call the unit and insisted that will not enter into internal debates within your movement.

“I am not going to enter, it does not seem to me that it makes sense to enter into an internal debate, the adversaries are others, it is these who lie when they say that the INE is going to disappear,” said the UNAM scientist.

What we are defending is democracy and free expression, but within our movement I will always call for unity, added Sheinbaum.

Questioned about whether what Monreal does is blackmail, because in 2018 he did something similar when he wanted to be head of government of the Mexico CitySheimbaum replied that “everyone is as they are”.

“Everyone must be responsible for their actions, for their own words. Well, it is calling for unity, not generating an internal debate,” said the head of government, who aspires to Morena’s candidacy for 2024.