03/12/2025



Updated at 2:26 p.m.





After the twelfth and quarter of the noon, Spanish time, the plane that has displaced to the expedition of Real Betis Balompié until Porto, Portuguese city that has welcomed the Verdiblanco team for playing the second leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League before the Vitoria de Guimarães in the Dom Afonso Hennique stage. From the Portuense airport, route by bus to Braga, where the Bético Club will establish its headquarters to ensure weapons before moving to Guimimarães for training and the official press conference this afternoon, scheduled for from 18.15, Spanish time, and then already in front of the clash before the Portuguese team, the 21.00 (Spanish time).

Cloudy skies without rain and between 13 and 15 degrees of temperature have received the team of Manuel Pellegrini and the rest of the wide expedition that accompanies the players and the coaching staff on a short flight, in an hour an hour. For tomorrow, Thursday, the day is also planned to be cloudy but although there was a probability of rain, at the moment it does not seem that rainfall will occur. Of course, the temperatures will go down throughout the day, up to 12 degrees planned for the time to which the match should begin.

There is prudence in the official Betic group, knowing how matched the tie for tomorrow’s game after the draw to two of the first leg played a week ago at the Benito Villamarín stadium, but the game is faced in turn with the hope and illusion that the team of El Paso to the front necessary to win the duel and advance to the quarterfinals of the conference. In addition to Pellegrini, there are players with a lot of experience in this type of envy, and even of greatest draft, which are the ones that have to print the character, concentration and good football that has already shown to have the heliopolitan picture in matches such as against Atlético de Madrid or Real Madrid in LaLiga, to start showing soccer Europe that really wants to play an important role in this edition.

Given the importance of the party, the vast majority of members of the Board of Directors of the Betica entity have been part of the expedition, headed by President Ángel Haro, who attended the media at the airport of Seville-San Pablo, and vice president José Miguel López Catalán. The Betic Entity, Manu Fajardo, are also present in Portuguese lands; and Rafael Gordillo, president of the Real Betis Foundation and director of Institutional Relations of the Club.









It has been a quite quiet trip for players. Some have concentrated listening to music, reading, or watching a movie or series, although given the short flight, it has not given time much more. Others, such as Altimira or Aitor have played cards. There has been quite a good atmosphere in the entire expedition, wanting to advance the hours and the training this afternoon and tomorrow’s game approaches.