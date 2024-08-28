Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2024 – 21:34

An action being processed at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) suggests crimes of threat, coercion, fraud and bribery allegedly committed by Leonardo Alves Araújo, known as Leonardo Avalanche, against regional leaders of the Brazilian Labor Renewal Party (PRTB), whose main candidate in this year’s municipal elections is Pablo Marçal, in São Paulo.

The lawsuit was filed by party members Rachel de Carvalho, Marcos André de Andrade and Moacir Manoel on July 19. They are trying to remove Avalanche from the party’s national leadership through legal means. In a preliminary injunction earlier this month, Justice Cármen Lúcia immediately rejected the request. The merits of the lawsuit will still be analyzed.

According to the lawsuit signed by lawyers Luís Felipe Cardoso Oliveira and Ingrid Cunha Dantas, “the president of the party (Avalanche) threatened his vice-president, his wife, and made her resign from her position” and “claims to anyone who will listen that he has influence and negotiations with important figures in the Judiciary and ties to organized crime (PCC), which could kill her or someone in her family”.

Contacted through its press office, Avalanche did not respond until the publication of this text.

In the lawsuit, the defense stated that the facts lack even minimal elements of reliability. Pablo Marçal was also sought to comment on the accusation against the president of his party and political godfather of the party, but he also did not return the contacts until the publication of this report.

According to the records, Rachel says she began putting together the ticket for the party’s presidential race at the end of 2023, when she was approached by Avalanche to form a single group. In February of this year, they won the race. However, Rachel claims to have been removed from the board. She was approached to comment on the action, but was not found.

A WhatsApp message was allegedly sent by Avalanche urging Rachel to resign, by means of death threats. “Avalanche made death threats to Rachel and her family, with the aim of obtaining her resignation. And he succeeded,” they state in the lawsuit. The initial complaint also states that Avalanche had set up a group to negotiate with the country’s directorates “leadership positions in the party and candidacies for the election” this year.

Avalanche also, according to the document presented to the Electoral Court, would have affiliated his opponents with another party to avoid uncomfortable opposition. The lawyers say that 77 PRTB members were affiliated with Mobiliza, without the people knowing, so that they would be disaffiliated from the PRTB. State confirmed that these people are in fact affiliated with Mobiliza today. The party representatives could not be reached to answer the telephone number provided by the party to the TSE.

Another lawsuit pending before the TSE was filed by Aldineia Fidelix, widow of Levy Fidelix, then president of the PRTB. She claims that Avalanche did not fulfill agreements for her to lead the state directorates of São Paulo, Rio, Espírito Santo, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima at a time when the courts were intervening to pacify the party. The court ordered Avalanche to respond within three days.

Avalanche’s defense stated in the records that “in a scenario such as the one alleged, it would naturally be the case that the injured parties would have sought the help of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to promote the criminal prosecution of the serious facts discussed, and not only after three months of the event, during the period of conventions, to bring to light serious accusations devoid of minimum elements of reliability”.

The document is signed by lawyers Gustavo Bonini Guedes and Thiago Fernandes Boverio. “As stated, all evidence is unilateral, such as notarial records and police reports, requiring investigation and eventual judicial proof, far from a minimally secure probative value to support any of the allegations made.”

‘Chaos’ in the PRTB became a national highlight

On May 29th, the State revealed that Tarcísio Escobar de Almeida commanded the PRTB state directory in São Paulo for three days. Escobar was indicted by the São Paulo Civil Police in 2023 for association with drug trafficking and the PCC. Avalanche stated that he was pressured by lawyer Joaquim Pereira de Paulo Neto, who served as president in São Paulo after Escobar’s official departure, to put him in charge.

After discovering that Escobar was under investigation, Avalanche said he had removed the then president of the party. However, Joaquim Neto denies the pressure. In a video posted on social media, Escobar appears alongside Avalanche for a photo shoot for the party. The video is dated May 29 – just over two months after Escobar’s official departure. Joaquim Neto, Escobar and also Michel Winter, from the PRTB of Minas Gerais, broke with Avalanche on the grounds of non-compliance with agreements.