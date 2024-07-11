Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 16:23

The Renovador Trabalhista Party (PRTB) filed a lawsuit with the Electoral Court this Wednesday, the 10th, against the current mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and the city’s special secretary of Communication, Marcello Antônio D’Angelo, requesting the removal of advertising material from the city hall website.

The party, to which the pre-candidate for the São Paulo election Pablo Marçal belongs, bases its action on the electoral law that establishes guidelines for equal competition between candidates. The rule determines that three months before the elections, the disclosure of actions carried out by the public administration on official channels is no longer permitted.

The deadline for releasing advertising ended last Saturday, the 6th. Lawyers Gustavo Guedes, Thiago Boverio and Silvio Garrido claim that the São Paulo city hall website continued to publicize programs created by Nunes such as Creche 100%, São Paulo Capital Verde, Pode Entrar, Asfalto Novo Sampa Nova and Domingão Tarifa Zero.

According to the request, all institutional advertising on the administration’s website must be removed under a daily penalty of R$10,000 for each advertisement.

When contacted, the city of São Paulo had not yet responded by the time this text was published. The space remains open.