a mixture obtained by centrifuging the blood of patients and used to regenerate tissue. The preparation reserved for the Transfusion Services and the treatments must be carried out following the regulations with specialized personnel

In an interview with Corriere della Sera Italo Bocchino, speaking of his future wedding with the aesthetic surgeon Giuseppina Ricci, revealed that he was undergoing the procedure PRP: plasma punctures rich in platelets obtained by centrifuging a blood sample. Giusi injects it on my head, face, neck, everywhere, he said. The PRP (also) a practice of aesthetic medicine which serves to regenerate the tissues.



But what exactly is PRP?



The acronym indicates Platelet-Rich Plasma

what does it mean platelet-rich plasma, also called platelet gruel. a biological blend that works by releasing a generous amount of growth factors and cytokines (normally found in platelets), which help aid the healing process.

How is it obtained?



It is obtained by taking a little of blood from the same patient. The sample is subjected to a fast centrifugation from which a paste is obtained it is injected in the chosen area.

What is it for?



The indications for PRP are primarily of a medical nature for the treatment of acute and chronic tendonitis with good results especially in epicondylitis (the famous tennis elbow) and in patellar tendinopathy (the jumper’s knee). As a regenerator of damaged tissue PRP is also used in surgery maxillofacial and odontostomatology, in ophthalmology, in the treatment of chronic skin ulcers.

In aesthetic medicine it has spread in the treatment of cutaneous and subcutaneous tissues to improve the appearance of areas such as cheeks, eye and periocular area, skin folds of the neck.

Are there any contraindications?



It is a method safe and an internationally consolidated practice in the various fields of use.

It cannot be prepared/administered at home and in centers (or by professionals) without specifications permissions: an improper preparation that does not comply with the quality and safety requirements imposed by the legislation, in fact, can represent a risk for the patient and even the administration (through injections) cannot be left to the do-it-yourself.

The different platelet porridges



The preparation of PRP is a medical procedure where the crucial variables are represented by final platelet concentration and by the presence or absence of leukocytes (white blood cells). That’s why it’s made in Treatment centers that they must have one methodical which allows platelets to be concentrated very well and which at the same time allows the possibility of choose whether to have a PRP rich in leukocytes or not, depending on the uses.

What the regulations say



As explained by the National Blood Center (CNS)established at the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), in order to to execute such therapy the structure must possess the authorization touse of blood products. PRP can be prepared only in transfusion services (ST). The legislation governing PRP therapy procedures varies, in Italy, according to the Regions and, to date, in the majority of these the presence of the transfusion doctor during the treatment.