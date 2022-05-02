As in the times of the cold war during the last century, Russia once again accused the US of waging a ‘Proxy War’ against the Kremlin, using the latent conflict on Ukrainian soil.

(Read: Bucha: Ukraine identifies an alleged perpetrator of the massacre)

It was Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, who opened the debate, stating that NATO has entered this war, right at the height of Russia’s offensive to try to take control of Mariupol in Ukraine.

(You are interested in: Vladimir Putin: what is known about his possible health problems)

“Warehouses in western Ukraine have been attacked more than once (by Russian forces). How could it be otherwise? NATO, in essence, is involved in a war with Russia through a proxy (third party) and is arming that proxy. War is war,” Lavrov said at a press conference at the end of April, whose words were collected by international agencies.

The term used by the Minister left a large part of the press and citizens in doubt, who listened carefully to the words of one of the ‘right-hand men’ in the government of Vladimir Putin.

What is the proxy war?

According to international experts quoted by the BBC, which published an article on this subject, basically This type of conflict occurs when two countries fightbut instead of making use of their own armies or militias, make use of a third party, in this case, Lavrov alludes to Ukraine as NATO’s ‘Proxy’.

Based on this statement, the Soviet Union and the United States were immersed in many conflicts of this type, in which, often taking advantage of situations in foreign territories, the two superpowers supported one of the parties to also carry out their fight.

In this sense, the way to fight in the ‘Proxy War’ is with the support of weapons, ideology and technology to the countries in question, always without sending troops directly, as this would result in direct intervention in the conflict. .

Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training inside a cinema in Lviv.

They are working to ensure that Russia pays a price for this invasion. They have implemented severe economic sanctions against Russia. See also Why does Germany expect a huge economic impact from sanctions on Russia?

According to Leon Panetta, who was the US Secretary of Defense during the Obama administration, the current panorama of the conflict in Ukraine defines it as “a proxy war with Russia, whether we say it or not.”

Speaking to the Bloomberg agency, Panetta stated that “They are providing weapons to the Ukrainians to help them fight the Russian invasion and they are reinforcing the NATO countries to make it clear that they will resist any additional invasion by Russia.”

“To the extent that The United States and our allies are doing everything they can to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, You can say that this is the equivalent of a proxy war.”

Even so, for Joe Biden the scenario should not be taken as such, and furthermore, in recent statements he emphasized that it is a scenario that Russia wants to present as a result of desperation for not meeting its objectives in Ukraine.

“Instead of saying that the Ukrainians equipped with some capabilities to resist Russian forces are doing this, they are telling their people that the United States and all of NATO are involved in eliminating Russian troops and tanks, etc.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from agencies

More world news

– US First Lady to meet in Europe with Ukrainian refugees

– After years with a penis in the arm, they finally placed it in the right place

– Migration to the US: This is how it goes for Colombians who cross ‘El Hueco’