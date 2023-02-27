In the New York delegation led by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), everyone was amazed when it became clear last week that Mali had voted against a condemnation at the United Nations and therefore in favor of Russia’s war. There were clues: days before the vote, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had been in the capital, Bamako.

Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop warmly welcomed him, enthusing about “common values, principles and concerns” and a “Mali-Russia axis”. This consists of Russia making Wagner mercenaries available to the rulers in Bamako for joint military operations in addition to weapons and military training. They are occasionally carried out in the murderous Bouscha style of the Russian armed forces. For example, more than 130 civilians died in a massacre near the town of Mopti last June in which Wagner was allegedly involved. The investigation into the mass murder announced by Bamako came to nothing.

And now Minister Diop also put the national order with the yellow ribbon around the neck of the visitor from Moscow and appointed “Serguei Lavrov” (according to the document) “Commander” of the Malian Legion of Honour. Nevertheless, Berlin apparently hoped to dissuade Mali from its Moscow course to the last. Diop gave Lavrov another gift by expelling the head of the human rights department of the country’s UN mission just as the Russian partner landed. The man committed “subversive acts”. They consisted in the fact that the United Nations representative had pointed out murders and acts of torture by Malian soldiers and Wagner mercenaries.

The government in Bamako became the seventh country to join the Russian bloc, which previously consisted of Russia, Belarus, Syria, Nicaragua, Eritrea and North Korea. So Lavrov's mission was successful. In Germany, this has led to further discussion about the whereabouts of the Bundeswehr in Mali. A total of 1,241 German soldiers are deployed there with the UN mission MINUSMA and a European training mission that has been idle for a long time.







Mali obviously does not adhere to German conditions

The chairman of the Bundeswehr Association, André Wüstner, told Der Spiegel magazine that the government should “pull the plug militarily”. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) expressed his regret and said: “The voting behavior of the Malian government stands for itself.” A spokesman for the Federal Foreign Office said almost exactly the same thing on Monday. Both houses are fighting a conflict over the Mali mission: while the office does not want to give way for geopolitical reasons, the Ministry of Defense sees little point in continuing the mission.

In November, it was agreed to stay until May 2024 under certain conditions: the Bundeswehr can carry out its tasks and preparations are being made for elections in early 2024. As for the elections, preparations are difficult to see. In addition, the Bundeswehr is clearly hindered in its mission. Shortly before a visit by the defense minister at the time, Bamako approved a number of flights for the "Heron" surveillance drone, which provided important reconnaissance images for the UN mission MINUSMA.







But since December 23, no further permission to fly has been granted. The smaller “Luna” reconnaissance drone, important for protecting the German soldiers once they leave the secured camp in Gao, was last allowed to take off on August 11, 2022, according to the Operations Command. The monthly renewal of the flight permit for the medical rescue plane, which is stationed in neighboring Niger, is also causing problems.

Permission usually comes at the last second; on Monday the approval for March was not yet available. Pistorius had said at the end of January: “Staying in Mali until May 2024 makes no sense at all under the current conditions”, it was “a waste of money and time”. What follows from this is unclear. On February 10, the Union submitted a motion in the Bundestag to end the operation “quickly, but in an orderly manner before the end of this year”. This could correspond to what a representative of the Ministry of Defense called a “structured withdrawal mandate” on Monday, which is to follow the previous order in May.