Ambassador Antonov called absurd US speculations around Russia’s use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Speculation by US senators on the possibility of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons (TNW) in Ukraine contributes to the escalation of tension. This accusation was made by the Russian Ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov.

Thus, the diplomat commented on the call of US senators to equate Russia’s possible use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine with an attack on NATO.

Speculation about Russia’s possible use of tactical nuclear weapons is absurd. The provocative and short-sighted statements of US lawmakers only contribute to the escalation of tension and increase the risk of the situation slipping to an even more dangerous line. Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

In addition, Antonov stressed that the placement of such weapons in Belarus took place on legal grounds.

We have not violated a single international obligation and have done exactly what the Americans have been doing for decades, placing nuclear bombs on the territories of European allies. See also In the United States recognized the destruction of the "Lancet" the latest German system in Ukraine Anatoly Antonov Russian Ambassador to Washington

US senators resolution

Earlier, US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal submitted a resolution to the upper house of Congress that if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, this should be regarded as an attack on NATO.

We are introducing a resolution that says that if Russia or Belarus detonates a nuclear device in Ukraine to stop the counteroffensive, then this should be regarded as an attack on NATO. Lindsey Graham US Senator

According to Graham, the adoption of the document will be a signal to the Russian leadership that the use of nuclear weapons “will lead to war with the alliance.”

On June 20, US President Joe Biden admitted during a visit to California that he was afraid that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would use tactical nuclear weapons. “It’s real,” he said.

Moscow’s position

On June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a speech at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF), said that the use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation is possible if there is a threat to the country’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, and the existence of the state. According to him, the use of nuclear weapons is theoretically possible.

Nuclear weapons are created in order to ensure our security in the broadest sense of the word and the existence of the Russian state. But we, firstly, do not have such a need. Secondly, the very fact of reasoning on this topic already lowers the possibility of lowering the threshold for the use of weapons Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin stressed that Russia has more such weapons than the NATO countries. At the same time, he noted that he had a negative attitude towards the idea of ​​using tactical nuclear weapons as an element of nuclear deterrence.