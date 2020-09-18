Lithuania and Poland commented on Lukashenka’s decision to close the Belarusian border with these countries and promised to give a mirror answer.

As reported InterfaxBelarus was warned that it would stop passing cargo from this country to the West if the border was closed, announced by Lukashenka.

“If there are such steps on their part, the answer will be adequate “, – said the Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis… “Trucks will simply not be able to leave this country – neither through Lithuania, nor through Poland. This will surely be another blow to the economy, which is already gravely ill.“, – he said.

At the same time, the prime minister noted that Belarus has not taken any real action so far. “I don’t think it will be done“, – he thinks.

The Polish border service also noted that the passage of citizens and vehicles at the border with Belarus is carried out in a regular mode.

“I believe that this is a provocation without specific grounds. The authorities of some countries simply forget that a mirror principle operates in international relations – borders can be closed on both sides“, – said President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda…

Earlier it was reported that the Lithuanian Sejm recognized Tikhanovskaya as President of Belarus.

