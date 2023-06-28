The Nicaraguan dictatorship placed flags of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) in front of the cathedral of Matagalpa, in the center-west of the country, as a provocation to Nicaraguan Catholics.

In February, the Justice of Nicaragua sentenced the Bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Álvarez, to 26 years and four months in prison and loss of Nicaraguan nationality for crimes of “treason to the homeland”.

The FSLN is the party of dictator Daniel Ortega, which since last year has intensified the persecution of the Church in Nicaragua, with arrests and expulsions of religious from the country, prohibition of processions and confiscation of goods.

The complaint about the placement of the flags was made to EWTN Notícias – from the same group to which the Catholic Information Agency (ACI) belongs – by Martha Patricia Molina, a researcher who produced a report on the persecution of the Church in Nicaragua.

She told the station that the act was “a provocation by the Sandinista dictatorship against the Nicaraguan Catholic Church” and that, after Álvarez’s arrest, the regime “continues to persecute and commit attacks against this diocese to weaken it.”

She stated that a procession of the Divine Child, which in previous years had an average of more than 20,000 participating faithful, was prohibited.

Molina added that another objective of the Ortega dictatorship with the flags is “to lower the morale of the clergy, who are always praying for their bishop, who is currently being kidnapped.”

The last time the Matagalpa community received information about Álvarez was in March, when the Sandinista dictatorship published photos of him with his brothers during a visit to the prison where he is incarcerated. However, for Church leaders in Nicaragua, such as the auxiliary bishop of Managua, Monsignor Silvio Báez, the images were a “reenactment”.

“Since March we have not known about his physical state, health, and also about his mental health, because no one who is in prison is going to be fine”, said the researcher.