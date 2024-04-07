Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Tensions between Russia and the new NATO member Finland are not easing. The Russian ambassador warns of Moscow's reactions.

Moscow/Helsinki – NATO grew by two states last year. Due to the outbreak of the Ukraine war Finland decided to join the organization in April 2023. Sweden has only been a member of the alliance since March 2024. Above all, Russia does not like Finland's NATO membership because the states share a common border. The Russian ambassador to Finland is threatening consequences if Finland stations NATO nuclear weapons on its territory.

Russian ambassador threatens NATO member with retaliation: “We will develop concrete steps”

“Sooner or later the relationship between the two neighbors will be restored. “But it won’t happen as quickly as we would like,” Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov told the news agency TASS. “After Finland joined the aggressive military bloc [der Nato] “In any case, there will be no return to the previous format of cooperation,” he added. “As far as the situation around Ukraine is concerned, Finland has clearly joined the 'war party against Russia until they win here,'” Kuznetsov continued.

The sound tensions between the two states are becoming more intense. The Russian ambassador made it clear that Russia would retaliate if nuclear weapons were used NATO would be stationed on Finnish soil. “Of course, we cannot avoid reacting to possible decisions by the Finnish government in this area. Depending on the actual threats that these measures pose to our security, concrete steps will be developed,” Kuznetsov explained the possible scenario.

“The Finns must be aware that such a major provocation will not go without a Russian response,” the ambassador said. “However, we assume that common sense will prevail,” he added.

Putin finds NATO membership a “pointless step” and threatens to station weapons

The Russian President said this a month ago Wladimir Putinthat he did not understand why Finland joined the NATO alliance after decades of neutrality. That's what she reported European Pravda and referred to a conversation between Putin and the Kremlin-affiliated propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov. Putin also said that he considered Finland's NATO membership to be a “pointless step.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin (r.) cannot understand Finland's accession to NATO. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (l.) sees Russia as a military threat to Europe. © Photomontage Jussi Nukari/Gavriil Grigorov/dpa

During the conversation, Putin announced that he would station Russian weapons systems along the 1,300-kilometer-long border. “We didn't have troops there, and now we're going to use them. We didn't have any weapons [in der Nähe der finnischen Grenze]but now we will have them,” Putin told the propagandist.

Finnish Prime Minister warns of “risk of attack”

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in a March 13 speech to the European Parliament that Russia “not invincible” is how Newsweek reported. He called on Parliament to rise to the “challenge” and support Ukraine. “Russia continues to commit war crimes in Ukraine,” Orpo said. “Russia appears to be preparing for a long conflict with the West and poses a permanent and existential military threat to Europe,” Orpo continued.

“If we, as a united Europe, do not respond adequately to this challenge, the coming years will be fraught with danger and the threat of attack,” he continued. “We must now pledge our support to Ukraine to win this war, while strengthening our own defense capabilities,” was the appeal from the Finnish Prime Minister. (vk)