A déja vu of 2019. The counting business, key in this year’s elections, which is around the US $ 20 million and that in twenty days it will begin to be revealed with the presentation of offers, unleashed again, like two years ago, an intense bid between the two main companies in the sector, crossed by cross operations and lobbyists.

Indra, the multinational company based in Madrid, and Smartmatic, the company that kept the provisional vote count in the last elections presidential after unseating their competitor after a hegemony of more than two decades -they had a monopoly since 1997-, they repeat the fight again. At that time, with the Cambiemos administration as arbiter of the process. In particular, with the then minister Andrés Ibarra, a handful of presidential advisers and the Post as the central actor in the contest. Now it is, again, the Ministry of the Interior that concentrates the tender: next March 25 is the submission date of the offers.

The bid for the tender is given in the middle of the debate within the ruling party for a possible suspension of the STEP. The tender includes the primaries and the general ones and according to official sources, if the PASO were suspended, the payment of that section would only have to be canceled with an administrative decision.

In any case, Indra and Smartmatic are not the only ones interested in the business for now. There were prior inquiries in recent weeks from two other companies. These are EX-CLE and TNG, which, however, would not be able to compete: it is that they do not pass the filter of 90,000 tables as electoral antecedent.

EX-CLE, of the San Agustín family, has no experience in the country, despite the fact that he provides services for ANSES. At the end of last year, the US government, still in the hands of Donald Trump, sanctioned them for their participation as a provider of the software for the Venezuelan legislative elections, which Washington classified as fraudulent.

In case of TNG, chaired by Alejandro Trasmonte, is similar to EX-CLE: he has no electoral experience. In fact, in the market the possibility that, if necessary, conforming to a joint venture with Indra, a strategy that they already used in the pre-bidding process of the census transcends, which is still slowed down. TNG is the representative of the firm that provides the photocopying machines to Casa Rosada. And it is in the bid for the business of the Digital Document Management system, under the wing of the Chief of Staff.

Boldt, who was also interested in the census, raised his concerns about the scrutiny, in particular about the transmission of data.

In the offices of Indra, which has diversified its businesses in the country – it installed, for example, temperature chambers in metropolitan public transport – they maintain cordial ties with the ruling party. Conversely, Ricardo Viaggio, the general director of the company in the region, was left in 2019 with a bitter taste with the previous administration, which removed the monopoly from provisional scrutiny. Sources close to the company say there was “foul play” at that time. And lobbyists who participated in the negotiations.

The experience of Smartmatic, based in London and the United States, was different and which was made visible by its participation in the electoral processes in Venezuela -in the end it ended up in terrible relations with the Chavista regime-, which cut off the hegemony of its main competitor after more than two decades.

With Andres Rombola as their visible face in the country, they are confident in the firm. The process contemplates that the presentations are evaluated 70% for the price, and the other 30% for the technical aspects. In 2019, Smartmatic took over the business with the cheapest offer: US $ 17 million against US $ 19.2 from Indra.

At that time, Smartmatic’s entry into the electoral field aroused controversy. In particular, in the coalition of the Frente de Todos. “The problem here is the manipulation of the provisional scrutiny. The failures with Smartmatic are tremendous. I fear that the government seeks to manipulate and install a false result,” Alberto Fernández, then a candidate of the Kirchnerist coalition, had said at the beginning of August 2019. . Twenty days later, he won the primaries by a wide margin.

In the market, it transcends that the company has the lobbying of a powerful businessman: Jose Luis Manzano. In the surroundings of Mendoza they denied it: they explained that it is doomed to the administration of Edenor, its most recent, and resonant, acquisition. Although close to Smartmatic they did whitewash that the former Menem minister, with very oiled links with various sectors of the ruling party, was interested in the company in the pre-bidding process of the census, now on stand-by.