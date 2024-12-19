The driver arrested for fatally running over a rider early Monday morning on a street in Madrid’s Usera district has been provisionally released under investigation of the crime of reckless homicide, according to legal sources.

The chief magistrate of Court number 51 of Madrid, who is investigating the case, has imposed the appearance of the accused, a 27-year-old young man of Chinese origin, before the Court every Monday and the withdrawal of his passport. Furthermore, this morning he was given his driving license.

The accident took place at 2 in the morning on the 16th on Mirasierra Street on the corner of Cuesta Street. It occurred after the driver of a high-end car, who was going at a very high speed, lost control of it and hit a parked car, hitting a cyclist, a worker for a well-known food delivery brand, which which caused his death instantly.

The employee’s body was displaced several meters and collided with a tree, leaving his body destroyed. The tree had to be pruned and the traffic light and containers replaced. Upon the arrival of the Samur-Civil Protection, they confirmed the death without the possibility of resuscitation and the Madrid Firefighters removed the damaged car, which had been left in a garden area.









The witnesses consulted pointed out that the driver was a young man with Asian features and that he was accompanied by a woman with long black hair and the same features.

Hours later, around 5 p.m. that same day, the driver responsible for the accident turned himself in at the police station, located on Plomo Street, and confessed what had happened. The agents had already identified him and were on his trail, since he had left the car with his documentation and his DNA at the scene.

The agents were also in charge of identifying the victim, who was without a license on him. According to UGT Madrid, it could be a case of re-renting accounts for the Glovo or Uber apps. Likewise, the union showed its complete willingness to the family to undertake any measures they deem appropriate.