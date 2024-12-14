The goal of the building where the National Police has arrested a 63-year-old man accused of killing a resident of Alfafar

The crime in the Valencian municipality occurred during a brawl between both men and the case is open for homicide and robbery.

The head of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Catarroja, on duty this Saturday, has decreed this afternoon the entry into provisional prisoncommunicated and no bail of the man arrested for allegedly killing a neighbor in the Valencian town of Alfafar.

The case is initially open, and without prejudice to subsequent classification, for a crime of homicide qualified and for a crime of heist with violence and intimidation, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) in a statement.

The crime occurred around 11:00 p.m. this Thursday, after a brawl between two neighbors, in which one of them died due to the injuries suffered.

Agents of the National Police and the Police Local from Alfafar went to the scene and proceeded to arrest the alleged perpetrator of the homicide, a 63-year-old man of Spanish origin.