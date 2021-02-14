The last hour of the case of the attack on Carlos MA, by two national policemen, is that the judicial authority has ordered his imprisonment. The investigating judge has issued a provisional, communicated and unconditional prison order, pending trial, for the agent and the sub-inspector who beat a neighbor of Linares and his daughter, a minor. The car can be appealed in reform within three days and would be resolved by the same judge who has issued prison, or in appeal in five days to the Provincial Court of Jaén.

All this after the two arrested have declared during the afternoon-night of this Saturday by videoconference from the Provincial Police Station of Jaén, to try to ensure security, public order and social peace, given the great tension between the population for this event. Not surprisingly, what happened yesterday in Linares, between five in the afternoon and ten at night, can be described as unusual and historical.

And it is that different streets of the urban area, especially the downtown area and of course the roads surrounding the National Police Station, became a real battlefield, where you could see, hear and feel great doses of tension, acts vandalism, throwing all kinds of blunt objects, overturning and burning of containers and police loads.

Concentration in Police Station



The origin of all this was the concentration held in the vicinity of the police headquarters, convened spontaneously through social networks for eight in the afternoon, in order to protest and show the popular condemnation and rejection of the brutal aggression committed by two officials of the National Police Corps (a basic level agent and a deputy inspector off duty and, therefore, dressed in civilian clothes) against a man and his 14-year-old daughter, on Friday afternoon, on Espronceda street, next to the terrace of a hotel establishment.

But, as they say, the situation got completely out of hand. Although dozens of people did come to demonstrate in a more or less peaceful way, the truth is that many others were with the purpose of unleashing all their anger against the National Police, demonstrating it with actions labeled “violent” by the security body itself. In fact, several groups of people were created who threw stones at the deployed police forces, made barricades with burning containers and ripped off traffic signs.

Given this, local and national police blocked all accesses to the area of ​​the Linares Police Station to secure it, while riot police established several human barriers to deploy and launch shells and even hit with batons in order to appease the groups of “violent »And reduce them. In addition to intervening in this sense, the intention of the National Police and the senior Corps commanders in Jaén, displaced to Linares, was also to try to calm down.

Even so, the most exalted groups of people remained acting, already in a more residual way, around ten o’clock at night, since many people did choose to go home. The last blows were produced in the surroundings of the San Agustín parish and the bus station.

At the close of this edition, the National Police considered the situation “controlled and calm”, managing to dissolve the groups. As for the account of the pitched battle between the protesters and the Police, according to police sources, thirteen detainees, two of them minors, and 19 agents “with injuries of varying degrees.” It should also be noted the participation of members of the Granada IPU in the special operation deployed in the streets of Linar.

Starting point, the Court



Although the maximum tension was unleashed in the surroundings of the Police station from eight o’clock, the beginning was from minutes before five in the afternoon next to the judicial headquarters. And it is that there began to congregate dozens of people to be present when the two aggressors were transferred there to testify before the judge for their being brought to justice.

Thus, many people insulted the Linares court guards, yelled and threw objects such as lighters and even bananas. As more people gathered, the tension increased and stones began to be thrown at the more and more agents who came to the place to put order on Teniente Ochoa Street. The violent groups moved through several streets, committing acts of vandalism, until they reached the police station and adjacent areas, a new meeting point.