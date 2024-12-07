Provisional prison for the Spanish driver of the bus that crashed last Sunday in the southwest of France, which left two dead and dozens injured. After learning that the Marseille Prosecutor’s Office was investigating the events for “involuntary manslaughter,” yesterday the same body issued provisional arrest for the driver, who in a blood test also detected traces of “benzoylecgonine (BZE), the main metabolite of cocaine, which allows us to presume the consumption of cocaine by the driver at a time close to the accident”, Likewise, and according to the first investigations of the Montpellier Investigation Section and the Brigade of Prades Investigation, it appears that the bus was circulating without the MOT and the tachograph, the mandatory device that records speed and driving times “was deactivated”, as noted by the prosecution in a writing on Friday cited by French media. The legal case is open against the company that owns the vehicle, Chavi Tours, and against its driver. The investigation focuses on an alleged “deliberate violation of the safety obligation by the driver” and the French authorities will try to find out if, apart from the driver, there are others involved in the accident, something that has not occurred for now. Such and as the Prosecutor’s Office points out, and without the conclusions of the investigation being known yet, the bus accident, which occurred on RN 320 near Porté-Pimorens, would have been caused by a mechanical failure. “The first elements of the investigation allowed us to favor the hypothesis of a mechanical failure of the vehicle,” particularly of the braking system, since, as some passengers pointed out, before the accident, it had already suffered some type of mechanical mishap. The vehicle was occupied by 49 people – one more than those mentioned so far – including the driver, mainly of Colombian and Spanish nationality, who had left Barcelona on the morning of December 1, 2024 to spend the day in Pas de la Casa and make buy on the occasion of ‘black Friday’. In the same statement this Wednesday, the Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that there are still “several injured people hospitalized, both in France and Spain.” In addition, it raises to 48, compared to the 47 that had been indicated until now, the number of passengers on the bus, who made a round trip on the same day to Andorra, taking advantage of the ‘Black Friday’ discounts. The investigation focuses on an alleged “deliberate violation of the safety obligation by the driver.” Therefore, the French authorities will try to find out if, apart from this one, there are others involved in the accident. Related News Two standard people died No Justice investigates the bus accident in the Pyrenees for involuntary manslaughter EBEIn parallel to the investigation in France, The Generalitat of Catalonia has also opened an investigation, because the vehicle had the MOT expired since 2023, as detailed by the Government spokesperson, Silvia Paneque. The company that owns the coach, Chavi Tours, is in bankruptcy proceedings – it owes more than 200,000 euros – and, according to the mayor of Hospitalet, David Quirós, it lacked a license to operate as a coach garage in the city.

