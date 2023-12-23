Saturday, December 23, 2023, 6:21 p.m.



| Updated 8:26 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The head of the investigating court number 9 of Murcia, acting as guard, yesterday ordered the entry into provisional prison, communicated and without bail for OSL, the 23-year-old young man who on Tuesday at noon stabbed a national police officer at a gas station in the Murcian district of Alquerias. He is being investigated for attempted murder and attack. Another young man who was driving the car in which he fled, known as 'El Parrales', 25 years old, was also imprisoned for alleged reckless driving and concealment.

The attack, which was recorded by the service station's security cameras, occurred when the agent, who was in plain clothes with another police officer, tried to arrest the young man, who was being monitored for a case of gender violence. At that moment, when the police officer approached the car and opened the driver's door, the aggressor got out of the vehicle and pounced on him, surprising him and wounding him with a knife before he had time to react.

The official was left injured on the ground while the suspect fled by car in the direction of Cartagena. He was finally arrested along with another person around 6:15 p.m. on the same day in San Javier thanks to the mobilization of a large police force. The arrest occurred after the Ford Focus in which the suspects were traveling crashed at the exit of the AP-7 highway towards the N-332 that connects the municipality of San Javier with Los Alcázares.

Both are immersed in another procedure for robbery with force. OSL, a resident of the Murcian district of Los Ramos and with numerous criminal records, is also being investigated for drug trafficking and, in a third procedure, for robbery in an inhabited house.